South Africa

Girl, 15, arrested for 'lying' about being kidnapped

10 September 2019 - 07:23 By Iavan Pijoos
A case of defeating the ends of justice has been opened.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 15-year-old girl from the Eastern Cape has been arrested after she allegedly admitted lying about being kidnapped, police said on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Mali Govender said a kidnapping case was opened on Sunday after the girl was sent to the local shop by her grandmother and never returned.

Govender said the girl took to social media to say she was forced into the boot of a Toyota Avanza by three men.

The girl was found unharmed in Port Elizabeth on Monday, she said.

“After an intense investigation, it was established that the 15-year-old, who alleged that she was kidnapped [on Sunday], admitted that the reports in a post were not true.”

She is expected to appear in court this week.

