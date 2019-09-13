SandtonShutdown: 'Life for a life' - Hundreds of women demand justice against gender-based violence

The message at the #SandtonShutdown on Friday was clear: “Women are tired. It’s life for a life.”

Lucia Mokanyane said she travelled from the Vaal to attend the march.

“I am here to be a voice to the voiceless. I am also raising a daughter and she can’t speak for herself.

“As a mother I need to make sure that we live in a country where our young girls and young women are protected,” she said.