'She died a slow, painful death': dad seeks justice for decapitated daughter

13 September 2019 - 10:46 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
Zamelani Ncancashe, whose daughter Sibongile Zenzile was beheaded, at the Kempton Park magistrate's court where Zenzile's alleged killer made a brief appearance.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

A father whose daughter was gruesomely murdered in Gauteng has spoken out about his family's desperation for closure - as anger mounts over gender based-violence in SA.

"We have so many unanswered questions. The case has been getting postponed for months. If only the trial could start now, because we want closure so we can move on," said Zamelani Ncancashe.

Sibongile Zenzile, 29, was found in a pool of blood inside her flat in West Street, Kempton Park, on April 26.

Elhadji Adama Kebe, 31, appeared at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder. The case was postponed to October 2 for DNA test results, further investigation and a decision by the director of public prosecutions.

Zenzile and Kebe knew each other.

Her body was discovered by neighbours who became concerned after hearing a commotion in her flat and then did not see her afterwards.

"There was commotion but [I] didn't want to interfere," said Colani Mwendo, a neighbour.

"Neighbours gathered and started asking questions [and] eventually alerted the landlord, who told a caretaker to open the flat... He had to break the lock," she said.

"The fridge was placed behind the door, I thought she'd been sleeping as we could see her one hand under blankets on top of the bed … but when we uncovered the duvet we saw the most horrific thing. I could not look further ... the head was not there," she recalled.

Police spokesperson Cpt Jethro Mtshali confirmed that a head was later found in the fridge.

Ncancashe said that months later, the wound of losing his daughter was still fresh.

"She died a slow, painful death ... we do not know why," he said.

Zenzile was a qualified teacher who left her profession to start a salon business.

"She was a humble person, a quiet girl with a big heart. Very business minded, highly independent since her childhood," he said.

The family are from the Eastern Cape.

"When we watched the funeral of the late Uyinene Mrewtyana ... We are constantly reminded of our pain, but there is not much we can do," he added.

Community members gathered to demand justice outside court. 

