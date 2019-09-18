Developers of controversial Durban 'monstrosity' placed in liquidation

The developers of a controversial yet-to-be completed apartment building in Currie Road in Berea, Durban, were placed in liquidation on Tuesday.

This means that the building - deemed a “monstrosity" by neighbours - will be placed under the supervision of a liquidator, who will attempt to sell it at public auction in order to recover an estimated R93m owed to creditors by Serengeti Rise Industries.

However, one appraiser, John Wyles, has cautioned that the building's “controversy and stigma” may affect the value, which he estimates to be between R50m and R65m.

In a report, Wyles said there is an ongoing investigation into how city officials signed off on the rezoning of the land, which permitted the “boundary to boundary” nine-story development.

Because the building is still a shell and has been exposed to the elements, Wyles said there may be significant costs for infrastructural damage, apart from the costs of completing the building.