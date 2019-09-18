Hluleka Reserve killing: Family told two men attacked couple

The family of a 31-year-old pregnant mother, who was stabbed to death in the Hluleka Reserve, near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, were told that two men were behind Tuesday's brutal attack.

Karen Turner's husband, Matthew, who is stable condition in ICU at a Pietermaritzburg private hospital, told her brother, Ian Crouch, that they were attacked in their sleep at around 3am.

Crouch told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that his brother-in-law said that there were "two intruders".

"They were attacked in their sleep by two intruders. He was woken up by being stabbed in the stomach and my sister screaming as she was being stabbed at the same time by the other person," Crouch said.

Matthew, a 33-year-old Underberg dairy farmer, his wife Karen, a locum teacher, and their 23-month-old son had booked into the reserve on Monday to attend a wedding in the province.