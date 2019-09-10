Pupil dies after alleged knife fight at Vaal school over cellphone

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed shock at the death of a 17-year-old grade 10 pupil who was killed at a school in Evaton in the Vaal on Tuesday.

Lesufi said the pupil succumbed to a stabbing by a 14-year-old grade 9 pupil, at Tokelo Secondary School, on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the two male pupils fought over a cellphone which resulted in the 14-year-old allegedly stabbing the 17-year-old in the chest with a knife. The pupil died at the scene.

“The Evaton police arrested the suspect and are currently investigating a murder case,” Lesufi's spokesperson, Steve Mabona said.

Mabona said the department had dispatched officials from its psycho-social unit to offer counselling services to the pupils, teachers and others affected by the incident.

Lesufi also expressed sadness at Tuesday morning’s accident which resulted in the death of an eight-year-old pupil and his 51-year-old father. The pupil, who attended a school for autistic children, was travelling with his father on a motorcycle when they collided with a Rea Vaya bus at the intersection of Empire Road and Joubert Street.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and called for a speedy resolution to the investigation into the cause of the collision. “We are deeply saddened by what transpired in Parktown this morning. A family has lost a father and son.

“Although it is little consolation, we welcome the investigation into the cause of the collision, not only for the sake of closure, but where needs be, for justice to prevail,” Mbalula said.