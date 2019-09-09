South Africa

Traffic cop saves robber who knifed him in the face from mob justice

09 September 2019 - 12:34 By Dan Meyer
Traffic officer Lawrence Constable after being stabbed above the eye. Buffalo City municipality provided a black and white photograph as it was less graphic than a colour picture would be.
Traffic officer Lawrence Constable after being stabbed above the eye. Buffalo City municipality provided a black and white photograph as it was less graphic than a colour picture would be.
Image: Supplied

A traffic officer from East London can be confident of his moral aptitude after saving a woman from her attacker, and subsequently her attacker from mob justice. 

Traffic officer Lawrence Constable was driving on Fitchett road, East London, on Sunday when he saw the woman being robbed and went to her aid. 

Having caught up with the fleeing suspect, the officer tried to arrest him but was stabbed above his right eye.

Community members and motorists jumped in to help, and began assaulting the suspect and hurling rocks at him. Fortunately for the robber, the injured officer came to his rescue, firing warning shots to disperse the crowd. 

"The Buffalo City Metro has applauded one of its traffic officers who went beyond the call of duty," said municipal spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya. "Officer Constable, who has been serving the municipality for 25 years, caught up with the culprit who fought back, hurting officer Constable by stabbing him with a knife.

"When community members arrived, they started assaulting the suspect and officer Constable again had to intervene," she said. 

Ngwneya said the officer was recovering and said he was "just doing his job". 

"Officer Constable said he was not afraid and was just doing service to the community. The city salutes officer Constable." 

MORE

'Taxify driver' takes traffic cop & passengers for hair-raising 186km/h spin

A man claiming to be a Taxify driver who was stopped and found without an operating permit took a traffic officer who had stopped him on a wild ...
News
1 week ago

Vehicle 'explosion' rocks Cape Town suburb, victim in critical condition

A vehicle explosion on Steenberg Road in Tokai, Cape Town, has left the driver in a critical condition.
News
1 week ago

Strict bail for licensing officials implicated in R67m 'scam'

The Middelburg magistrate’s court has set strict conditions for eight Lekwa local municipality licensing officials who are implicated in a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  3. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  4. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X