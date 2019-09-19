101 trees planted on Robben Island for Madiba - 9,899 still to come

A hundred and one indigenous trees were planted on Robben Island on Wednesday in celebration of late former president Nelson Mandela's 101st birthday this year.

Konica Minolta South Africa and non-profit organisation Food & Trees For Africa (FTFA) planted the trees as part of the Robben Island Museum’s revegetation programme, which aims to plant 10,000 trees over the next five years. The planting also coincided with national Arbor Month.

“Over the past 300 years, Robben Island’s landscape has been extensively modified as exotic shrubs and trees have been introduced,” said Morongoa Ramaboa, spokesperson for the Robben Island Museum.

“We aim to plant more than 10,000 indigenous trees over the next five years, creating a sustainable habitat that can also be home to seabirds, especially endangered African penguins and other species that form part of the island’s landscape,” she said.