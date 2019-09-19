Seta's R5m fraudster fails in bid to shorten 20-year sentence

A fraudster who helped himself to nearly R5m meant for disadvantaged young people has failed to persuade appeal court judges to trim his 20-year prison sentence.

Victor Kwenda stole the money when he worked as a grants administrator at the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Merseta).

The sentence was imposed in 2014 by the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court after Kwenda pleaded guilty to 26 counts of fraud involving R4.9m.

The fraudster told the Supreme Court of Appeal last month that the sentence did not take account of his guilty plea or his offer to repay the money.

But acting judge Wendy Hughes said this week that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances for deviating from minimum sentencing guidelines in Kwenda’s case.