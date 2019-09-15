Sharp rise seen in commercial crimes
15 September 2019 - 00:16
Commercial crimes are on the rise, and organised business is calling for the private sector to be more accountable for corruption and fraud, and to work with the government and the police to ramp up the fight against crime.
Latest statistics from the South African Police Service show a total of 83,823 commercial crime cases were reported in the year to March this year - a 14% increase from a year earlier...
