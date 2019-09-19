Two arrested after rhino horn found concealed under car seat in Midrand

Two suspects, aged 38 and 47, are expected to appear in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Thursday for alleged possession of a rhino horn.

The duo was arrested after an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Hawks’ wildlife anti-trafficking unit, with crime intelligence and Midrand SAPS detectives.

Hawks captain Lloyd Ramovha said the team spotted and intercepted a vehicle on the N1, southbound, just before the Olifantsfontein off-ramp in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

A search uncovered a rhino horn concealed in a refuse bag underneath the passenger seat.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the rhino horn was allegedly smuggled from Mpumalanga to be sold in Johannesburg.

The pair have been charged with contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity (Nemba) Act.