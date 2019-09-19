WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral

A video of a roadside dust-up went viral on September 18 2019. It is believed the brawl took place in Pretoria North. Seven people were involved.

Two women are seen pulling each other's hair, while fists fly between the men. The person filming the incident, seemingly a neighbour, can be heard shouting that they’ll be evicted.

Towards the end of the fight, a man with a prosthetic leg appears and chases a car into the road. It is unclear whether any arrests were made.