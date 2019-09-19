South Africa

WATCH | A stick, a prosthetic leg and a brawl: Fight video goes viral

19 September 2019 - 12:14 By EMILE BOSCH

A video of a roadside dust-up went viral on September 18 2019. It is believed the brawl took place in Pretoria North. Seven people were involved.

Two women are seen pulling each other's hair, while fists fly between the men. The person filming the incident, seemingly a neighbour, can be heard shouting that they’ll be evicted.

Towards the end of the fight, a man with a prosthetic leg appears and chases a car into the road. It is unclear whether any arrests were made.

WATCH | Man shot as Durban rivals clash in Newlands East

Police in Newlands East, Durban, are investigating charges of attempted murder following an altercation in which one person was shot on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.
News
1 day ago

