South Africa

WATCH | Traffic cop hangs on to car as driver speeds off to avoid fine

17 September 2019 - 17:32 By DAN MEYER

A traffic officer went beyond the call of duty when he tried to stop a fleeing motorist by hanging on to the bonnet of the car for dear life.

The driver of the car tried to race away from the scene to avoid a fine after being caught using her cellphone while driving. 

In a video circulating on social media, an Audi can be seen cruising along with the officer lying sprawled on the bonnet, much to the shock of a passing motorist.

Gauteng traffic police, in a preliminary report posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, said that an officer was busy issuing a fine for cellphone usage on September 13 when the 27-year-old female driver drove away with the officer hanging on the bonnet.

The incident happened in Krugersdorp on Friday, September 13.

Officers in an unmarked minibus taxi pursued the driver, who was later arrested and "detained on several charges". These included a failure to comply with instructions of a traffic officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

“Oh my god! What’s happening here?” said the person taking the video after shouting, “Stop the car.”

The Audi is ultimately brought to a halt as a white minibus cuts the car off. The sliding door flies open and someone gets out to offer support.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula retweeted the video, but did not offer any comment on what he had seen.

TimesLIVE reached out to Gauteng traffic police for comment. This story will be updated.

MORE

WATCH | Police station near Unizulu torched amid ongoing protests

The KwaDlangezwa Satellite Police Station near the University of Zululand (Unizulu) was torched on Monday night.
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Truck drivers forced to flee after two trucks torched in North West

Two trucks were set alight in Lichtenburg, North West, in the early hours of Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Army to stay in Western Cape for another six months - but some residents are not convinced

The defence force will stay in crime-hit parts of Cape Town for another six months.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police ignore rape of girl, 3, for four days News
  2. Ghosts of Nkandla could put buyers off Jacob Zuma homestead News
  3. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  4. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  5. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa booed at Robert Mugabe's funeral
X