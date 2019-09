Listing some of the behaviours that convinced him that George Barkhuizen was guilty of fraud, the murder of his wife and unlawful possession of a firearm, Judge Ramarumo Monama was damming.

In the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, the judge described Barkhuizen as an “arrogant man” suffering from the effects of Dunning-Kruger syndrome.

FREE TO READ: GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT