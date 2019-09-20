WATCH | Mzansi hits back at 'no smack at home' ruling
South African Twitter users had some funny reactions to the ruling.
20 September 2019 - 06:43
The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that spanking children was illegal.
The ConCourt said the ruling had its roots in a 2017 case, in which a father was convicted of assaulting his 13-year-old son. It further stated that the ruling was meant to advance SA towards non-violence.
South African Twitter users had some funny reactions to the ruling.