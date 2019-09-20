South Africa

WATCH | Mzansi hits back at 'no smack at home' ruling

South African Twitter users had some funny reactions to the ruling.

20 September 2019 - 06:43 By TimesLIVE

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that spanking children was illegal. 

The ConCourt said the ruling had its roots in a 2017 case, in which a father was convicted of assaulting his 13-year-old son. It further stated that the ruling was meant to advance SA towards non-violence.

