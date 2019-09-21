South Africa

Two arrested in KZN for attacking cops executing eviction notice

21 September 2019 - 16:37 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Two men have been arrested for attacking police officers while they were executing an eviction notice in Lamontville near Durban.
Image: Supplied

Two men have been arrested for allegedly attacking police officers who were executing an eviction notice in Lamontville, south of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala on Saturday said the men, both aged 38, were arrested on Thursday.

"Police were escorting the sheriff of the court to execute an eviction order on the premises in Ntuli Street when they met up with an unruly crowd.

"A group of people attacked the officials, preventing them from executing their duties. They pelted them with stones, injuring one police officer and damaging the police vehicle," she said.

She said a case of malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and public violence was opened at Lamontville police station for investigation.

The men will appear in the Wentworth magistrate's court soon.

