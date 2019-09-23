South Africa

Fourth person arrested in Amy'Leigh kidnapping case

23 September 2019 - 21:02 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping case, police said on Monday.
A fourth - and possibly last - person wanted in connection with the abduction of Amy'Leigh de Jager was arrested on Monday.

Police said on Monday night that a 24-year-old man was arrested by members from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit tasked with the investigation.

He was apprehended at Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, said national police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Six-year-old De Jager was kidnapped earlier this month outside her Kollegepark primary school as she was being dropped off by her mother. Two days later she was released by her kidnappers and found unharmed.

The fourth arrest follows the arrest of three suspects just days after Amy'Leigh found. Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl have all appeared in court and are awaiting a decision on whether they will be granted bail.

“We are satisfied that we have all the people responsible for the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh behind bars. The possibility of more arrests being effected is very unlikely,” said Naidoo.

The man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The prosecution will request that he be remanded in custody until October 1, to appear along with the other three suspects for a formal bail application.

