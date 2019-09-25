Cosatu wants to shut eSwatini border gates over Swazi workers' pay strike

The Congress of SA Trade Unions has vowed to shut down the country's borders with eSwatini in solidarity with a strike there by public servants.

Hundreds of government workers in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) were expected to embark on a national strike over salary increments on Wednesday.

The federation's Mpumalanga spokesperson Thabo Mokoena said Cosatu would protest in solidarity by blocking three border gates between SA and eSwatini. The affected borders are Mahamba, Matsamo and Oshoek.

“As Cosatu, we will embark on border protest action in support of a strike by the National Public Services & Allied Workers Union, as part of our initiatives to pledge international solidarity to workers even outside our borders,” said Mokoena.