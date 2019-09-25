'Dog-poo nurse' wants bail conditions changed so she can return to work

The Cape Town nurse alleged to have kidnapped and forced her boyfriend's mistress to eat dog faeces will hear on Thursday whether her bail conditions will be relaxed to allow her to return to work.

Elizabeth Williams, 38, appeared briefly in the Goodwood magistrate's court on Wednesday, when she made the request.

Williams is accused of forcing her 27-year-old victim to eat faeces she collected from her two large dogs before drawing blood from her arm, feeding her abortion tablets and subjecting her to a test for HIV.

In August it emerged that Williams tried to quit her job at Tygerberg Hospital shortly after the incident, part of which was captured on a cellphone video which went viral.

The case continues on Thursday.