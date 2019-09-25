Traditional leaders must be part of fight against xenophobia, says Zulu king

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called for traditional leaders to be consulted when the government addresses issues of xenophobia.

The king was speaking at the annual Umkhosi Welembe in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, to commemorate the life of King Shaka Zulu on Tuesday.

His comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last week that he had deployed a special envoy to visit African countries to brief leaders on the steps the government is taking to combat xenophobia.

"Going to different states saying you are going to apologise, without going where people originate from, is not going to resolve the problem," said Zwelithini.

"Traditional leadership is the pillar of the African continent and it mustn't be sidelined.

"I'm saying this to leaders in Africa, especially the AU. I'm saying they must open doors for the representation of traditional leadership because not all solutions will come from politicians or academics," said the monarch.