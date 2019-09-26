'Church meeting' turns into 'rape' ordeal for Mpumalanga teen

A churchgoer who “lured” a 17-year-old to a meeting at his house to “discuss church practice issues” and then allegedly raped her is behind bars in Mpumalanga.

“It is alleged that the victim received a message from the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, requesting a meeting to discuss church practice issues, as they both attend the same church,” said police spokesperson said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“She then reportedly invited him to her residence, where, upon arrival, the suspect found her preparing to go to the shopping complex and offered to transport her.

“On their way back, he started asking questions about her relationships, while driving [with her] to his house. When they arrived, he allegedly invited her inside so that they could start discussing the [church] matter. However, he allegedly raped her.”

The incident allegedly took place at Dwarsloop, near Bushbuckridge, on Monday.

The man was remanded in custody after appearing in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He will appear in court again on September 27.