Ramaphosa pledges R1bn in action plan to fight gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled an "emergency action plan" to combat violence against women and children, including the urgent release of more than R1bn to tackle the scourge.

In a special address before a joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said government was collaborating with multiple sectors of society on the action plan to ensure that it is fully implemented within the next six months.

In an speech that lasted an hour, Ramaphosa said it was time for the country to close ranks on the raping and killing of young girls and women by men.

The president said five intervention areas would be introduced by all law-enforcement authorities, including parliament, the SA Police Service, judges and magistrates.

These include new measures to prevent violence against women, beefing up the criminal justice system, steps to enhance the legal and policy framework around sexual offences and other forms of gender-based violence, and measures to improve the economic power of women.