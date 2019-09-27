SA 'spy' allegedly sold our secrets to Angola and 5 other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

A mercenary and alleged South African spy who was a member of the feared 32 Battalion as well as military intelligence of the old SA Army has allegedly sold stacks of classified documents for millions of rand to Angola's former head of intelligence, an Angolan court has heard.

If these documents were to fall into the wrong hands, it could likely damage relations between the two countries.

It is the first time that a South African has been publicly revealed to be an alleged spy for Angola.

These bizarre allegations were made in the trial against António José Maria, the feared and formerly powerful head of the Angolese army and confidant of former president José Eduardo dos Santos.

“Zé” Maria, as he is known in Angola, is widely hated and ran the country's military intelligence unit from 2009 to 2017, when he was fired by the new president, João Manuel Goncalves Lourenço.