South Africa

Diesel, 95 octane petrol and paraffin will cost you more from Wednesday

29 September 2019 - 16:34 By ERNEST MABUZA
The department of energy says South Africans will pay more for most grades of fuel from October 2. Among the reasons for the increase was an attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month.
The department of energy says South Africans will pay more for most grades of fuel from October 2. Among the reasons for the increase was an attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month.
Image: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

South Africans will have to pay more for 95 octane petrol and diesel from Wednesday.

The department of energy has confirmed that from October 2, the price of 93 petrol - both unleaded and lead replacement - will decrease by 4c per litre.

However, 95 octane unleaded petrol will increase by 18c per litre, diesel (0.05% sulphur) by 25c per litre, diesel (0.005% sulphur) by 25c per litre and illuminating paraffin by 25c per litre.

The LP gas retail price will decrease by 17c per kilogram.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the main reason for the fuel price increases was higher oil prices during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

SA’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

The department said international factors included the fact that SA imported both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, such as shipping costs.

Oil prices surge after attacks slash Saudi output by half

Oil prices saw a record surge Monday after attacks on two Saudi facilities slashed output in the world's top exporter by half, fuelling fresh ...
Motoring
1 week ago

The department said the average Brent crude oil price increased from $58.86 a barrel to $62.96 a barrel during the period under review.

It said oil prices rose sharply after drones attacked two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on September 14.

“The closure of these operations had an impact on nearly five million barrels of crude processing per day, affecting 5% of the world’s daily oil production,” the department said.

The department said the rand appreciated on average against the US dollar from R15.17 to R14.90 per dollar during the period under review when compared with the previous one.

“This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by more than 17c per litre (17.00 c/l).

“Had it not been for the stronger rand during this period, the impact of the attacks on Saudi facilities on prices would have been more severe.”

The department said the fuel price schedule would be published on Tuesday.

MORE

Fuel price set to climb in October, thanks to Saudi attacks

SA fuel prices are set to climb in October in the wake of the mid-September drone attacks on the Abqaiq oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.
Motoring
2 days ago

Rand weighs heavily on fuel picture, says AA

Sudden Rand weakness after a lengthy period of stability has put pressure on the fuel price and left South African fuel users at the mercy of ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Saudi drone attacks will increase local fuel prices

Drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil refinery have wrought chaos on world oil markets and made the forecasting of the oil price more difficult
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How common is your baby's name? Here are SA's top 10 of 2018 South Africa
  2. WATCH | How inmates hide cellphones and contraband from prison warders South Africa
  3. Man arrested for murder of UKZN beauty queen South Africa
  4. Police confirm 7 dead in fiery freeway crash north of Pretoria South Africa
  5. Cape Town roads closed again as protesters hurl rocks and set bus alight South Africa

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X