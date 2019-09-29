Diesel, 95 octane petrol and paraffin will cost you more from Wednesday

South Africans will have to pay more for 95 octane petrol and diesel from Wednesday.

The department of energy has confirmed that from October 2, the price of 93 petrol - both unleaded and lead replacement - will decrease by 4c per litre.

However, 95 octane unleaded petrol will increase by 18c per litre, diesel (0.05% sulphur) by 25c per litre, diesel (0.005% sulphur) by 25c per litre and illuminating paraffin by 25c per litre.

The LP gas retail price will decrease by 17c per kilogram.

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the main reason for the fuel price increases was higher oil prices during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

SA’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, informed by international and local factors.

The department said international factors included the fact that SA imported both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, such as shipping costs.