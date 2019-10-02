South Africa

Mom hurt trying to save husband and son in Mamelodi shack fire

02 October 2019 - 18:03 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A father and a son died when a fire engulfed their shack in the early hours of Tuesday at Mamelodi East, Extension 11.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A father and son died when a fire engulfed their shack in the early hours of Tuesday at Mamelodi East, Extension 11.

The two were reportedly trapped inside their home when a fire broke out at 2am. The mother of the 10-year-old and the boy's twin sister survived the blaze.

“Our crews responded to a shack fire complaint around 2.30am. The shack was fully engulfed by fire. It was almost completely burnt down,” said emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

He said that after the fire was doused, the two males - who were burnt beyond recognition - were discovered under the corrugated iron structure.

Police spokesperson Capt Johannes Maheso said the duo were declared dead on the scene.

“The father and son unfortunately succumbed to the incident, but a twin and mother survived,” he said.

Mabaso said the mother had burn injuries on her left arm after she attempted to save her husband and child.

“The mother sustained injuries and was taken to hospital after tying to save her family, the girl child was also taken to hospital even though she escaped unharmed,” added Mabaso.

Maheso said the bodies had been taken to a mortuary for a postmortem.

An inquest was opened by police and the cause of fire was unknown.

