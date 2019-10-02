South Africa

‘Traumatised’ Amy’Leigh in hospital with stomach ulcer

02 October 2019 - 05:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Six-year-old kidnap victim Amy'Leigh de Jager's parents had to beg her to go to school, the prosecutor told the court.
Image: SUPPLIED

Amy’Leigh De Jager’s parents had to beg her to go to school on the first day of third term on Tuesday.

This is according to prosecutor Luanda Ngcobo, who had consulted with the little girl’s mother before the bail hearing of Tharina Human, 27, Laetitia Nel, 40, and Pieter van Zyl, 50. They are accused of snatching Amy’Leigh from her mother’s arms at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on September 2.

“I spoke to the mother this morning. She said they had to beg her to go to school. She is frightened. She’s traumatised,” Ngcobo told the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court.

