Army sweeps in to clean Mthatha’s filthy streets

Uniformed members of the SANDF’s 14th South African Infantry Battalion in Mthatha traded their rifles and heavy artillery for brooms, spades and rakes on Thursday, and spent hours cleaning up some of Mthatha’s inner city filth-riddled streets.

DispatchLIVE reported that the soldiers declined to offer any comment about their gesture, saying protocol did not allow them to give media interviews.

But King Sabata Dalindyebo and mayor Nyaniso Nelani, who officially welcomed the soldiers to Mthatha, said the local authority had a longstanding working relationship with the SANDF. In 2011, the battalion was awarded the freedom of the city of Mthatha and has reportedly worked with authorities on municipal programmes over the years.

For the full story, visit DispatchLIVE.