Panyaza Lesufi wants harsh action against thieves who broke into Soweto school

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi says thieves who broke into Esithibeni Primary School in Soweto must be taught a “lesson they will never forget”.

This comes after the primary school was broken into on Friday and expensive technology, including 90 tablets, three computers, and smart boards worth more than R3-million were stolen.

TimesLIVE reported that Lesufi described the theft as “emotionally draining”, adding that it was a step back.

“It’s emotionally draining. It’s devastating. But we can’t surrender the future of our children

“The community is also up in arms. This was one of our best schools in terms of ICT technology. This is a step back because now learners must go back to using pen and paper.”