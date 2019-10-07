Phumzile Van Damme on racial division in DA: 'There is no race war'

Van Damme's response comes after Maimane last Friday told the community of Port Alfred, Eastern Cape, that those who say the DA should belong to one racial group must distance themselves from the party.

“If you get black people who say the DA is only for blacks, then they shouldn't be in the DA.”

“If you get white people who say the DA should only be for whites, then you shouldn't be in the DA. We want a party for all South Africans.”

The question was not exclusively posed to Van Damme, but also to city of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, among others.

Mashaba said they would make sure the country does not fall into the hands of those who “miss the apartheid days.”