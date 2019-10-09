South Africa

Cops appeal for help after 2 bodies found in Cradock

09 October 2019 - 06:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Eastern Cape police have appealed for help after two bodies were found in two days in Cradock this week.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Police spokesperson Captain Lariane Jonker said the first body, a woman, was found by a police officer who was on his way to the station on Sunday morning.

The body, which had multiple stab wounds on the upper body, was found next to a tavern.

On Monday morning, the body of a man was found in an open field next to the N10 road.

Jonker said it appeared the man had been badly beaten up with stones.

Anyone with information can contact Constable Ntsimango at the Cradock detective unit on 078 084 9136.     

