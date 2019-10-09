FREE TO READ: Trauma counsellor stabbed to death in bizarre home invasion
09 October 2019 - 06:06
Police are on the hunt for the killers of a leading SA psychologist who was stabbed to death and had her throat slit after armed robbers broke into her Johannesburg home.
Dr Mirah Wilks, renowned for her research into hate crimes, trauma and violence, was doing research into resilience as means of adaption and survival, with a special focus on the country’s LGBTIQA+ community.
- GET THE FULL STORY IN TODAY’S TIMES SELECT