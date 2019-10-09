South Africa

'If I get help, I will leave this place': foreigners demand UN help to leave SA

09 October 2019 - 14:50 By Dan Meyer
The Cape Town Refugee Reception office in Cape Town, where people queue from 3am.
The Cape Town Refugee Reception office in Cape Town, where people queue from 3am.
Image: Nora Shelly

Foreigners descended on the UN High Commission for Refugees' (UNHCR) office in Cape Town from Tuesday, trying to convince officials that they need safe passage out of SA.

Crowds gathered outside the offices again on Wednesday, with some saying they weren't going to leave until the UN helped them.

“The xenophobia has become so bad. We can't live our lives,” said a Tanzanian woman, cradling a baby. “Now we have to go home.”

A Burundian man said they had been “let down” by the UN, which had failed to protect them from xenophobic violence and had not ensured they were issued with the documentation required to live a productive life.

“We are just forgotten about. We are nothing to anyone,” he said.

Neither home affairs nor the UNHCR responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.

'I can't feed my family': Uncertain future as Nigerians leave SA after xenophobic violence

Busloads of Nigerians have said their final goodbyes to South Africa.
News
4 weeks ago

Nahimana Mohammed has been in SA for nearly 10 years, having arrived from Burundi. Standing in a more than 600m home affairs queue on Wednesday, he said his was “a life of suffering”.

“In the township where we are living, they are burning down my business, threatening my sister who lives alone with her four children.” 

He said locals from Samora Machel informal settlement, where he lives, had threatened to rape and kill his sister.

“We have been losing our brothers and sisters every day. There are people who wait for us outside home affairs and when we go home try to kill us,” Mohammed said.

He complained that he had never been issued with the correct asylum-seeking documents, despite having applied for them repeatedly. 

His quest for the documents had seen him travel to the office, beneath the Nelson Mandela Boulevard flyover, where many foreigners congregate at night.

“My kids are going to high school, but they don't have documents. I have to fight with home affairs daily. We need help. If I get it I will leave this place,” he said.

READ MORE

Instead of grovelling to foreign heads of state our government should apologise to us

After winning over a hostile crowd at Robert Mugabe's funeral in Harare last week by graciously apologising unreservedly for the senseless xenophobic ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Maybe foreign business curb is ANC's sacrificial lamb

On any given day you would have to give it to the ANC. You can almost bet that whenever it has to make a decision about the economy, about the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'How would this be achieved?': Naledi Pandor on compensation for xenophobic attacks

International relations minister Naledi Pandor said the looting and “xenophobic” violence that rocked the country was not purely directed at ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  2. 'An American billionaire offered R600m to modernise courts' – Mogoeng South Africa
  3. Eben Etzebeth's 'Wolf Pack' notorious for racism & violence, say townsfolk News
  4. Exams failed by all medical students at four universities were fairly marked, ... South Africa
  5. Protesters stone cars, block roads in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X