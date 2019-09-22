Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Instead of grovelling to foreign heads of state our government should apologise to us

22 September 2019 - 00:02

After winning over a hostile crowd at Robert Mugabe's funeral in Harare last week by graciously apologising unreservedly for the senseless xenophobic attacks against African migrants in SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa seemed to hit on a bright idea: an apology tour by emissaries to key African countries. Grovelling is the best diplomatic response apparently.

The targets for this craven show of obsequiousness aren't necessarily even the countries whose nationals suffered the most in these attacks - it's those who shouted the loudest who seem to have been favoured with our blandishments...

