South Africa

FREE TO READ: Sex expert too hot for education department to handle

10 October 2019 - 06:11 By Prega Govender
A file photo of sexologist Marlene Wasserman, known as ‘Dr Eve’ has been fired from the panel of writers hired to develop new lesson plans for life orientation.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The department of basic education has axed sex therapist Dr Marlene Wasserman from the panel of writers hired to develop new lesson plans for life orientation because she wanted the focus to be on “sexual pleasure”.

Popularly known as Dr Eve, the clinical sexologist was awarded a three-month contract to assist in compiling lesson plans for pupils in grades 4-12.

The initiative forms part of the department’s comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) programme, aimed at addressing the scourge of HIV/Aids, sexually transmitted infections and teenage pregnancies.

The department’s deputy director-general for educational enrichment services, Granville Whittle, told parliament in September that Wasserman was hired as one of the writers for the scripted lesson plans (SLPs).

