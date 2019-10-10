WATCH | Get us out, refugees beg, after second night on Cape Town streets

Hundreds of refugees remained outside the offices of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cape Town on Wednesday, after spending two nights sleeping there.

They say they have been victims of xenophobia in SA and want the commission to help them settle elsewhere, vowing not to leave until the agency changes its treatment of them.

They accuse the organisation of failing to protect them from xenophobia, failing to help get their documents from home affairs and failing to help them with resettlement in other countries.

Carine Kavira, who said her brother was shot dead in a 2012 xenophobic attack, said she will not leave the UNHCR offices until she finds a solution to her problems.