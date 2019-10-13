Gift of the Givers to deliver fodder to drought-stricken Eastern Cape

The Gift of the Givers is expected to deliver eight truckloads of fodder to the drought-stricken town of Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape this week.

“The request for fodder amongst emerging and commercial farmers is overwhelming, desperation in their eyes, a deep compassion to feed hungry and dying animals,” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

Sooliman said they will deliver the fodder on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the month, Gift of the Givers has intervened in the area, providing drilling machines and water tankers.

Renowned hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald had also been sent to the area and will oversee the drilling of our eight boreholes in the town.

According to Sooliman the first five boreholes have yielded 102,000 litres per day, collectively.

He said bottled water, water tankers and nutritional supplies will also be delivered for children in the area.

“Prayer and a unified approach with government, the private sector, farming communities and the public at large is the only realistic way to deal with the unprecedented challenges of a drought that has wreaked untold devastation on man, animal, environment and the economy.”