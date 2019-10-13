South Africa

Gift of the Givers to deliver fodder to drought-stricken Eastern Cape

13 October 2019 - 09:30 By Iavan Pijoos
Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, says the organisation will deliver fodder to and source water for drought-stricken Eastern Cape towns.
Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, says the organisation will deliver fodder to and source water for drought-stricken Eastern Cape towns.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Gift of the Givers is expected to deliver eight truckloads of fodder to the drought-stricken town of Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape this week.

“The request for fodder amongst emerging and commercial farmers is overwhelming, desperation in their eyes, a deep compassion to feed hungry and dying animals,” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

Sooliman said they will deliver the fodder on Tuesday.

At the beginning of the month, Gift of the Givers has intervened in the area, providing drilling machines and water tankers.

Renowned hydrologist Dr Gideon Groenewald had also been sent to the area and will oversee the drilling of our eight boreholes in the town.

According to Sooliman the first five boreholes have yielded 102,000 litres per day, collectively.

He said bottled water, water tankers and nutritional supplies will also be delivered for children in the area.

“Prayer and a unified approach with government, the private sector, farming communities and the public at large is the only realistic way to deal with the unprecedented challenges of a drought that has wreaked untold devastation on man, animal, environment and the economy.”

MORE

WATCH | Graaff-Reinet toddler dances in the rain for first time in his life

With the water crisis in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape having dragged on for more than two years, some young children have never seen the rain
News
2 days ago

Graaff-Reinet water project stalled as theft throws spanner in the works

The water drilling project in Graaff-Reinet has stalled after equipment was stolen and the drilling rig tampered with during the night.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  2. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  3. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  4. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa
  5. Hawks swoop on Zandile Gumede's second home after Porsche and Lambo seized in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X