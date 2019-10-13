South Africa

Live mortar bombs found in Strelitzia dam in Uitenhage

13 October 2019 - 10:53 By Iavan Pijoos
Police have warned the community not to handle or pick up anything that resembles a mortar.
Image: Saps

Three live mortar bombs were found in the Strelitzia dam in Uitenhage over the weekend, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

Capt Gerda Swart said the first two mortars were discovered by two elderly people on Friday.

Swart said they transported them without realising that they were live mortars and could have detonated at any moment.

The bomb squad from Port Elizabeth had to deactivate the mortars.

On Sunday, a man who was fishing at the dam found the third live mortar.

"The man also unknowingly handled it. Fortunately, he notified the police and the bomb disposal unit was immediately summoned to the scene and took possession [of the mortar].

"The dam levels have fallen over the last few months and it is believed that this could be the reason for the recent discoveries," Swart said.

Police have warned the community not to handle or pick up anything that resembles a mortar.

