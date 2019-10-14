Warning for Lanseria air passengers as protest blocks Malibongwe Drive

Protesters on Monday morning blocked Malibongwe Drive on the N14 with burning tyres and rocks, Johannesburg metro police department said.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said traffic had been heavily backed up.

Minnaar said it was also affecting motorists travelling to Lanseria International Airport.

“The protest has been on and off for the past few days, because officials cut illegal electricity connections in the informal settlement close by.”