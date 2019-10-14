South Africa

Warning for Lanseria air passengers as protest blocks Malibongwe Drive

14 October 2019 - 08:54 By Iavan Pijoos
Motorists travelling to Lanseria airport were affected.
Motorists travelling to Lanseria airport were affected.
Image: RIOT & ATTACK info SA via Twitter

Protesters on Monday morning blocked Malibongwe Drive on the N14 with burning tyres and rocks, Johannesburg metro police department said.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said traffic had been heavily backed up.

Minnaar said it was also affecting motorists travelling to Lanseria International Airport.

“The protest has been on and off for the past few days, because officials cut illegal electricity connections in the informal settlement close by.”  

'Huge' JMPD contingent to monitor protest outside mining company offices

A "huge" number of JMPD officers will be deployed to the offices of Australian mining company South 32 in Johannesburg on Friday, where about 700 ...
News
3 days ago

Protester who stoned cops and attacked their van jailed for five years

A 30-year-old Western Cape man who stoned police officers and joined a crowd in overturning a police vehicle before setting it alight has been ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X