'We're devastated': Father of Bishops teacher probed for sexual misconduct

“Tough times ahead, no doubt — but I’ll be soldiering on, supporting my family as best I can ... and sticking to my post in Founders House, too.

“I’ve just met with the lads to say that, as far as is possible, I need them to keep their heads down (don’t tiptoe around me!) and try to adopt a ‘business as usual’ approach. I can’t let this derail their final term ...

“Obviously Fiona’s health and safety is our priority right now and we will be doing all we can to help her pull through this.”

Bishops principal Guy Pearson told parents last week that the school has appointed an attorney to investigate allegations involving Viotti.

“We understand that there will be lots of questions but please appreciate that this is a matter which needs to be managed with utmost sensitivity and I cannot share more information at this stage,” he said.

Adam Pike, chair of the Old Diocesans’ Union, said Pearson and Pete Farlam, a clinical psychologist and head of the support unit at Bishops, would make arrangements “to assist anyone affected by the conduct of the teacher”.