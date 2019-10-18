Cape Town's boat builders on the crest of the technological wave

South African boat builders are at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution, according to deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi.

Magadzi lavished particular praise on Cape Town's boat-building hub, which is the world's second-largest producer of leisure catamarans.

Speaking on Friday at the start of the Cape Town International Boat Show, Magadzi said local boat builders were an inspiration to other industrial sectors, particularly in the fields of innovation and diversity.

She said the sector was benefiting from skills training initiatives and courses at local colleges that could serve as a blueprint for other sectors.

"We should be able to say copy from the best, because this is the best that is happening," Magadzi said with reference to local boat building companies. "We want to share this story with other industries that are challenged."

Magadzi was accompanied by several industry stakeholders on a walking tour of the boat show exhibition area inside the Victoria & Alfred Marina, next to the Two Oceans Aquarium.