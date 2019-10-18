Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon

The 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the corridor of a plush Umhlanga hotel has been identified as top orthopaedic surgeon Dr Melvin Naidu.

Naidu, who was the subject of a failed hit last year allegedly by his brother-law neurosurgeon Dr Anand Rapiti, was in the company of a 31-year-old woman at the upmarket The Capital Pearls when he died on Thursday.

Advocate Paul Jorgensen, who had represented Rapiti in the conspiracy to commit murder matter before the Durban magistrate’s court earlier this year, told TimesLIVE that the charge had been withdrawn against his client.

The National Prosecuting Authority did not respond to a query about the matter.

According to previous media reports Rapiti was accused of hiring a patient to have Naidu killed following an alleged family feud.