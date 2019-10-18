WATCH | Explainer: Jacob Zuma and the courts - here's the latest with Karyn Maughan

Former president Jacob Zuma has rarely been out of the spotlight over the past few years. He has been in and out of court and had a number of allegations levelled against him. The best-known case is his “arms deal” trial that is still ongoing after 14 years.

Zuma's legal team is relying on the National Prosecuting Authority's long delay to prosecute and allegations of political interference in its bid to secure a permanent stay of prosecution.



Here's the latest with journalist Karyn Maughan.