South Africa

UKZN student killed for being a 'zombie' is laid to rest

19 October 2019 - 12:25 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
University of KwaZulu-Natal students held marches after Simukelo Zondi's death, calling for justice
University of KwaZulu-Natal students held marches after Simukelo Zondi's death, calling for justice
Image: Facebook

Slain University of KwaZulu-Natal student Simukelo Zondi — who was allegedly murdered by his roommate — was laid to rest on Saturday.

The BCom student’s burnt remains were discovered at the university’s Westville campus at the weekend

His roommate Khanyile Nzimande was arrested and charged with murder.

Simukelo Zondi
Simukelo Zondi
Image: Supplied

He is expected to make his second court appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday

A video has been doing the rounds in which Nzimande is seen in the university's risk management services office. In the video he tells security officers that Zondi died because he was a “zombie” and involved in witchcraft.

It is understood that Zondi’s funeral was set to take place at the Swayimane community hall near Wartburg, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

After Zondi’s death, students and staff at different campuses staged marches calling for justice for the 25-year-old student.

The march was also organised to demonstrate their stand against violence on campus and their residential spaces.

WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie'

A University of KwaZulu-Natal student Khanyile Nzimande told a magistrate in the Pinetown Magistrate's court, where he appeared for allegedly killing ...
News
4 days ago

'Missing' UJ student found unharmed

A University of Johannesburg student who was earlier reported missing has been found unharmed, police said on Sunday afternoon.
News
5 days ago

Body of UKZN student found burnt, allegedly by roommate

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has identified a student whose body was found burning in a bush on Saturday morning as 24-year-old Samkelo Zondi.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed robber calms and kisses elderly shopper instead of taking her ... World
  3. Man stabbed to death at Umhlanga hotel was a top surgeon South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cheers in court as Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life South Africa
  5. JMPD officer killed while directing traffic on M1 in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MP's grill David Mabuza
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X