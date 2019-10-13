South Africa

'Missing' UJ student found unharmed

13 October 2019 - 15:16 By Iavan Pijoos
Christ-vie Kubanza who was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday, was found today.
Christ-vie Kubanza who was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday, was found today.
Image: Facebook

A University of Johannesburg student who was earlier reported missing has been found unharmed, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff said Christ-vie Kubanza was found in Rosebank around 1pm on Sunday.

“She is not harmed in any way but she has been taken to hospital for evaluation,” Backoff said.

No further details were immediately available. 

Backoff told TimesLIVE earlier that Kubanza had been reported missing on Friday afternoon after her father was unable to reach her on her cellphone.

This was after having last been seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.

Backoff said her student card was found in a dustbin near the university.

Police meanwhile have warned students to avoid walking alone to study venues, but to rather walk in groups.

MORE

Missing UJ student's student card found in dustbin

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.
News
3 hours ago

Untouched lunch deepens mystery of missing Germiston mom and her twins

It has been two months since Nosisa Hlanjwa and her five-year-old twins Mikhulu and Imibulelo disappeared without a trace from their Germiston home.
News
6 days ago

Father grateful after missing Makaziwe Marela found unharmed

As anger mounts over gender-based violence in SA, a father whose daughter was missing for three weeks is relieved that she did not suffer the fate of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. Woman who doctors her images to 'resemble' Angelina Jolie arrested in Iran World
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. IN PICTURES | The R50m Hawks haul after raid on former Durban mayor Zandile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X