Pupil drowns on Matric dance outing

An 18-year-old matric pupil drowned on a school trip in the North West, the education department confirmed on Sunday.

Tlhalefang Mahumapelo was one of 48 pupils from Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve who were at a resort in the North West on Saturday. They were accompanied by three teachers.

The boy drowned in a swimming pool about two hours after they arrived.

"It is so sad to issue death certificates [rather] than parents attending graduation ceremonies for their children. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school population during this time of grief," Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

The department's psycho-social unit has been dispatched to commence with necessary counseling, which started on Sunday morning.

Lesufi is set to visit the school on Monday, followed by a visit to Mahumapelo's family.

Editor's note: The original version of this story said the pupil died at the Sun City resort, as per information given by the education department. This information was incorrect. The error is regretted.