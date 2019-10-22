Concourt rules in favour of pair accused of issuing threats

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday declared that two sections of the Intimidation Act of 1982 were unconstitutional and invalid.

Section 1(1)b of the act criminalised any speech or conduct which created a subjective fear in any person, regardless of whether the conduct or speech in question was intended to create fear.

Section 1(2) provided that a person charged under Section 1 would have to prove there existed a lawful reason for their conduct.

The matter arose from two cases, in which two people were charged under these sections.

A community activist from Germiston, Gen Alfred Moyo, was charged after a complaint by the station commander of Primrose police station, Lt-Col Thembi Nkhwashu, and her assistant in 2012.

The charge, in terms of the act, was that Moyo made statements to the effect that he would make sure the commander and her assistant were removed and that they would not last long at Primrose, and threatened to repeat what happened at Marikana in 2012.