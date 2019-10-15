South Africa

Pardon means struggle veteran can receive special pension, court says

15 October 2019 - 14:01 By ERNEST MABUZA
The constitutional court has ruled in favour of a struggle veteran whose special pension was revoked after he was convicted of fraud.
The constitutional court has ruled in favour of a struggle veteran whose special pension was revoked after he was convicted of fraud.
Image: NICOLENE OLCKERS/GALLO IMAGES

Ninety-two-year-old struggle activist Nathaniel Mashilo Masemola must receive a special pension, the constitutional court ruled on Tuesday.

Masemola, who was actively engaged in the ANC's liberation battle, lost his special pension after a fraud conviction. He received a pardon from former president Jacob Zuma on July 21 2011.

The constitutional court ordered that the pension be reinstated because of the pardon.

The question facing the court was whether a pardoned individual was entitled to the restoration of the special pension if they had been previously disqualified because of a criminal conviction.

The matter has its origins as far back as 1997, when Masemola, an ANC member since 1946, applied for and was awarded a special pension in respect of his sacrifices and his service in the public interest.

However, Masemola was convicted of several counts of fraud and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in 2001. He served six months.

Justice minister's 'own goal': he can't help #FeesMustFall activist get a pardon - experts

A request for presidential pardon should come from convicted #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe, not from the justice minister, law experts say.
News
2 hours ago

Masemola continued to draw his special pension until he received a letter from the Special Pensions Appeal Board in 2008. It stated that, because he had been convicted of fraud, the Special Pensions Act disqualified him from receiving the remuneration.

His pension was stopped in June 2008.

After being pardoned, Masemola approached the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) for the reinstatement of the pension.

This was refused by the GPAA, which said the pardon did not invalidate decisions taken before the granting of the pardon.

Masemola then approached the high court in Pretoria, which ordered the reinstatement of his pension.

However, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an appeal by the Special Pensions Appeal Board and the GPAA, and held that Masemola was no longer entitled to receive the benefit.

Meet the women who stood with Winnie Mandela in the trial of 22

In December 1969, 22 men and women stood together in the Old Synagogue in Pretoria after eight months of detention without trial. The accused were ...
News
1 month ago

This led him to approach the constitutional court.

In a unanimous judgment by Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla, the court said the result of the presidential pardon was that Masemola, for all intents and purposes, and with effect from July 21 2011, was legally to be treated as a person who had not been convicted of an offence.

Mhlantla said Masemola sought the reinstatement of his special pension only from the date he was pardoned.

“He acknowledges he was disqualified from receiving his special pension under the act between April 2001 and his pardon in July 2011. But, he says, his entitlement to the special pension revived when he was pardoned,” the judgment read.

The court said the appropriate relief was to declare that Masemola’s entitlement to receive a special pension was restored from the date of his pardon

The court ordered that the Special Pensions Appeal Board and the GPAA pay Masemola the money within 14 days.

MORE

He helped the ANC fight apartheid. Now he’s won his fight for a pension

Nearly 13 years after applying for a “special pension”, an apartheid-era undercover ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe operative has finally emerged ...
News
2 weeks ago

Government Employees Pension Fund changes divorce ‘debt’ rules

SPONSORED | Government pension fund members will no longer accrue pension debt after a divorce settlement payout
News
2 weeks ago

Brian Molefe's 'lovely' letter to Solidarity asks for 30 days to repay R700,000

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has written a letter to trade union Solidarity asking for 30 days to repay a legal cost order made against him to the ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  3. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  4. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa
  5. WATCH | UKZN student accused of murder says burnt room-mate 'was a 'zombie' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
X