South Africa

SA man Brian Steven Smith pleads not guilty to second murder in Alaska

22 October 2019 - 20:22 By ERNEST MABUZA
SA-born Brian Smith, who has been arrested for two murders in Alaska, has pleaded not guilty to the second murder.
SA-born Brian Smith, who has been arrested for two murders in Alaska, has pleaded not guilty to the second murder.
Image: Facebook/Brian Smith

SA-born Brian Steven Smith, accused of murdering two women in Alaska, pleaded not guilty on Monday to the murder of his second alleged victim Veronica Abouchuk.

Through his public defender, KTVA reported that Smith entered not guilty pleas to all charges in Abouchuk's killing.

Judge Michael Wolverton granted the state's request for an increased $2m (R29.5m) cash bail.

Smith, originally from Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, was naturalised as a US citizen in September.

He was arrested earlier this month for the murder of another woman, Kathleen Henry, at the Midtown Marriot Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 4. He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He was arrested after an SD card containing photos and videos of the murder of Henry was reportedly discovered and handed over to police.

SA man arrested for hotel murder in Alaska confesses to 2nd killing

An Eastern Cape man has confessed to a prior murder of a woman in Alaska - and shown police where he dumped her body.
News
4 days ago

Smith was indicted on 13 counts for the two homicides. The charges include two counts of murder, and the state has added a count for the indictment for misconduct involving a corpse - which KTVA earlier reported allegedly involved sexual penetration.

A statement from the office of the attorney-general of Alaska said following the arrest of Smith for the murder of Henry, whose body was dumped near the roadway down a secluded stretch of the highway, south of the city, the Anchorage police department conducted an interview.

"During the interview, Smith admitted to shooting another female victim between 2017 and 2018.

"According to the police officers, he provided the location of her body. Earlier this year, Alaska state troopers recovered a skull with a gunshot wound from an area near the location identified by Smith. Ultimately, the second victim was able to be positively identified," the statement said.

The state of Alaska last week requested that Smith's bail be increased to $2m from the $750,000 set after the first indictment.

PODCAST | South African accent led cops to murder suspect in Alaska

In September this year, Alaskan woman Kathleen Jo Henry went missing. Her remains would later be discovered dumped off a major highway that runs ...
News
4 days ago

In its request for increased bail, the state said Smith had admitted he disposed of Henry's body along the Seward Highway.

It also alleged that Smith provided the Anchorage police with the location where he disposed of Abouchuk's body.

The state said when shown a photograph of Abouchuk, Smith admitted that she was the woman he shot.

"After he committed each murder, he dumped the bodies along the side of a road like unwanted trash. He poses a significant public safety risk, especially to the vulnerable, homeless women currently living on the streets of Anchorage," the state's bail memorandum dated October 17 read.

The state also said Smith was a significant flight risk as he came directly to Alaska from SA about five years ago.

"He has significant family ties in SA and only became a naturalised citizen of the US last month."

MORE

Murder in Alaska: how a South African man answered online questions about crime and black people

Here is what you need to know:
News
1 week ago

SA man arrested on murder charge in Alaska, bail set at R7.6m

A South African man was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday after being linked to a murder case through a memory card allegedly containing ...
News
1 week ago

SA man on Alaskan murder rap was a 'meek and loved by all'

While Eastern Cape-born Brian Smith faces a looming murder trial in Alaska, his childhood friends told of a meek man who was loved by all.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X