SA man Brian Steven Smith pleads not guilty to second murder in Alaska

SA-born Brian Steven Smith, accused of murdering two women in Alaska, pleaded not guilty on Monday to the murder of his second alleged victim Veronica Abouchuk.

Through his public defender, KTVA reported that Smith entered not guilty pleas to all charges in Abouchuk's killing.

Judge Michael Wolverton granted the state's request for an increased $2m (R29.5m) cash bail.

Smith, originally from Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, was naturalised as a US citizen in September.

He was arrested earlier this month for the murder of another woman, Kathleen Henry, at the Midtown Marriot Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, on September 4. He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He was arrested after an SD card containing photos and videos of the murder of Henry was reportedly discovered and handed over to police.