Former top Durban school principal in plea negotiation over 'stolen' money

Former Glenwood High School headmaster Trevor Kershaw, charged with defrauding the school of more than R5m, is in plea negotiations with the state.

Kershaw, who was arrested in 2016, was to stand trial before Durban commercial crime court magistrate Dawn Soomaroo on Thursday.

But defence advocate Gideon Scheltema SC and state prosecutor Wendy O’Brien asked that the matter be adjourned to allow negotiations to continue.

Kershaw, 58, was the principal of the school from 2000 until December 2015.

It was during his tenure, the state alleges, that he paid himself from school coffers in cash or through electronic transfers using “home-made” invoices.

O’Brien told the court there was “determination from both sides” to resolve the issue without going to trial.