Bishops calls on others affected by 'sexual misconduct by female teacher' to come forward

15 October 2019 - 18:52 By Naledi Shange
Bishops in Cape Town has asked for those with information or who have been affected by sexual misconduct at the school to come forward.
Image: Bishops via Facebook

Elite all-boys school Diocesan College (better known as Bishops) has called for anyone who has been affected by a sex scandal involving a female waterpolo coach to come forward with information.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said there could be more pupils involved than those who had already been identified.

“We have confirmed that there have been several boys who have been affected over a number of years,” said principal Guy Pearson in the statement.

He called on any other parents and pupils who have been affected to come forward. “The investigation into the serious sexual misconduct of one of our female teachers is ongoing. There has been an appeal to boys and parents for any information which would add to our understanding,” he said.

"The teacher concerned has resigned and left the school," he added.

The teacher has been identified as Fiona Viotti, who was in charge of waterpolo at the school.

Pearson stressed that the school was doing all it could to ensure the mental wellbeing of its students, staff and others affected by these very “sad events”.

“We again ask for the dignity and privacy of the many individuals hurt by this matter to be respected, as we continue to investigate the full extent of the situation," he said.

“Bishops has made the services of the psychologists employed by the Bishops Support Unit, as well as external clinical psychologists and psychiatrists, available to any boy or family member that may have been affected by these events."

Pearson last week told parents that the school had appointed an attorney to investigate allegations involving Viotti.

The disgraced teacher is the granddaughter of Anthony Mallett, who was the school's principal from 1964 to 1982. She married long-term boyfriend Pavo Viotti in September last year. The couple are understood to have separated.

Cullum Johnston, chair of Western Province schools waterpolo, told the Sunday Times that Viotti had resigned as manager of the school's under-19 team.

“We will appoint a replacement in due course. Any further comment must come from Bishops,” he said.

