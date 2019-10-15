Bishops calls on others affected by 'sexual misconduct by female teacher' to come forward

Elite all-boys school Diocesan College (better known as Bishops) has called for anyone who has been affected by a sex scandal involving a female waterpolo coach to come forward with information.

In a statement on Tuesday, the school said there could be more pupils involved than those who had already been identified.

“We have confirmed that there have been several boys who have been affected over a number of years,” said principal Guy Pearson in the statement.

He called on any other parents and pupils who have been affected to come forward. “The investigation into the serious sexual misconduct of one of our female teachers is ongoing. There has been an appeal to boys and parents for any information which would add to our understanding,” he said.